Aetna to sell Missouri Medicaid as part of Coventry deal

Jan 22 Aetna Inc said on Tuesday it
agreed to sell its Missouri Medicaid business to WellCare Health
Plans Inc as part of its purchase of Coventry Health
Care Inc because their combined Missouri businesses had
exceeded Medicaid membership limits.
Aetna said in August that it planned to buy Coventry for
about $5.6 billion to expand its Medicaid government health
insurance business for the poor and disabled.
The deal, which it expects to complete in mid-2013, has been
under review by U.S. antitrust regulators.
Aetna said that Missouri Care provides managed care to more
than 100,000 members. It said that Coventry's business in
Missouri, HealthCare USA, has 250,000 members.