Aetna to exit Virginia Obamacare individual insurance market

NEW YORK May 3 Aetna Inc will exit the Obamacare individual insurance market in Virginia and will not offer these plans on or off the online exchange created by the Affordable Care Act, the company said on Wednesday.

Virginia's Department of Insurance has a May 3 deadline for insurers to submit premium rates for 2018.

The company said last month that it would leave Iowa. It is selling these plans in four states in 2017. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)