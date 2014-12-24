版本:
BRIEF-Aevis Holding says Ambulances Odier and AS Ambulances Services join forces

Dec 24 Aevis Holding SA :

* Says Ambulances Odier SA and AS Ambulances Services SA, subsidiary of Aevis Holding, join forces

* Says this collaboration will enable both AS Ambulances Services SA and Ambulances Odier SA to act in a mutually reinforcing way and to optimise their coverage in Geneva

* Says both structures are remaining legally independent but are being supervised by a common management committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
