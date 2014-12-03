BRIEF-Aevis Holding increases its 5-year straight bond

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
December 3 Aevis Holding SA :
* Announced on Tuesday the increase of its 5-year straight bond that had been issued in June 2014
* Said bond was increased by 20 million Swiss francs ($20.56 million) to a new total of 145 million Swiss francs
* Said net proceeds of bond increase would be used for general corporate purposes including potential future acquisitions and refinancing of existing debts
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9728 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.