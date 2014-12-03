BRIEF-Aevis Holding increases its 5-year straight bond

December 3 Aevis Holding SA :

* Announced on Tuesday the increase of its 5-year straight bond that had been issued in June 2014

* Said bond was increased by 20 million Swiss francs ($20.56 million) to a new total of 145 million Swiss francs

* Said net proceeds of bond increase would be used for general corporate purposes including potential future acquisitions and refinancing of existing debts

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9728 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)