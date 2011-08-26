REFILE-UPDATE 1-Afexa says encouraged by Cold-FX in children

(Corrects typographical error in headline)
TORONTO Aug 26 Afexa Life Sciences Inc
FXA.TO said it was encouraged by the interim analysis of a
study carried out to assess the effectiveness and safety of its
Cold-FX flu remedy in children.
The randomized, placebo-controlled study, performed by an
independent data monitoring committee, will determine if
Cold-FX helps reduce cold and flu symptoms in children.
The committee recommended that the study continue into the
2011/2012 cold and flu season.
The Cold-FX website currently does not recommend the use of
the product in children under the age of 12.
The Edmonton, Alberta-based drugmaker, the subject of a
C$56.7 ($57.3 million) hostile bid from Paladin Labs Inc
PLB.TO, is talking to other potential suitors.
($1=0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by S. John Tilak, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)