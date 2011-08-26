REFILE-UPDATE 1-Afexa says encouraged by Cold-FX in children

(Corrects typographical error in headline)

TORONTO Aug 26 Afexa Life Sciences Inc FXA.TO said it was encouraged by the interim analysis of a study carried out to assess the effectiveness and safety of its Cold-FX flu remedy in children.

The randomized, placebo-controlled study, performed by an independent data monitoring committee, will determine if Cold-FX helps reduce cold and flu symptoms in children.

The committee recommended that the study continue into the 2011/2012 cold and flu season.

The Cold-FX website currently does not recommend the use of the product in children under the age of 12.

The Edmonton, Alberta-based drugmaker, the subject of a C$56.7 ($57.3 million) hostile bid from Paladin Labs Inc PLB.TO, is talking to other potential suitors. [ID:nN1E77N1MU] ($1=0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by S. John Tilak, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)