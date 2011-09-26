版本:
UPDATE 1-Valeant to sweeten bid for Afexa

Sept 25 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX.TO) said on Monday it planned raise its takeover offer for Canadian cold and flu medicine maker Afexa Life Sciences FXA.TO to 85 Canadian cents a share, topping from Paladin Labs.

Afexa, maker of Canada's No. 1 selling cold and flu medicine Cold-FX, had already agreed to be acquired by Valeant for 71 Canadian cents a share but that offer was topped earlier on Monday by Paladin with an offer of 81 Canadian cents.

(Reporting by Pav Jordan in Toronto)

