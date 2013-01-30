IMIC ups stake in iron ore producer Afferro Mining

Jan 30 Cameroon-focused Afferro Mining Inc
said International Mining and Infrastructure
Corp (IMIC) had bought more shares of the iron ore
producer, taking its stakeholding to roughly 5 percent.
Afferro said IMIC, an investment company that targets
projects and businesses in the resources sector, had purchased
about 1.1 million of its shares.
IMIC now holds 4.99 percent of Afferro's issued capital.
Afferro, which unlike many of its peers in the region still
owns 100 percent of its flagship assets, said on Dec. 6 that it
was in talks with several parties that could result in a
strategic investment.
It disclosed late December that it had received an initial
approach from IMIC.
Afferro said earlier this month that it remained in active
discussions with all parties from whom it received approaches,
including India's Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, which is
looking to invest about $500 million in a thermal electricity
plant and railway line in Cameroon.
Shares of the miner were down marginally at 84 pence in
midday trading on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. They
have gained about a third in value since the company revealed it
was in talks with potential strategic investors.