公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 17日 星期四 15:21 BJT

BRIEF-Afferro Mining says remains in offer talks

LONDON Jan 17 Afferro Mining Inc : * Media speculation regarding possible offer * Remains in discussions with all potential offerors including jindal steel and

power limited.

