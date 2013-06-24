版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 24日 星期一 14:19 BJT

BRIEF-IMIC agrees $200 mln deal for Afferro

LONDON, June 24 Afferro Mining Inc : * Recommended agreement for imic to acquire Afferro * Definitive arrangement agreement signed between imic and Afferro for the

proposed acquisition * Acquisition values the fully diluted share capital of Afferro at

approximately US$200 million * Acquisition price per Afferro share of 120P per share * Afferro/imic deal pursuant to a Canadian court-approved plan of arrangement

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐