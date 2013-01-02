版本:
BRIEF-International Mining confirms Afferro approach

LONDON Jan 2 Afferro Mining Inc : * Intl mining & infras - statement re. possible offer for Afferro Mining * Statement re. possible offer for Afferro Mining * Has indeed made an approach to Afferro regarding a possible offer * Imic has not yet received a formal response from Afferro to its possible

offer
