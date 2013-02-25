版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 25日 星期一 15:25 BJT

BRIEF-Afferro Mining signs Cameroon development deal

LONDON Feb 25 Afferro Mining Inc : * Signing of mou with posco for development of projects in cameroon
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐