2013年 9月 17日

BRIEF-Afferro Mining says shareholders vote in favour of acquisition by IMIC

Sept 17 Afferro Mining Inc : * Afferro shareholders vote in favour of proposed acquisition by IMIC. * It is expected that takeover by IMIC will complete by 31 October 2013. * Resolution approved by 97.03% of shareholders of Afferro and by 100% of the optionholders of Afferro. * For more news, please click here
