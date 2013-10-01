版本:
BRIEF-Afferro Mining says to delist from AIM later this month

Oct 1 Afferro Mining Inc : * Intention to delist from aim and the tsx-v * Cancellation currently expected to take place at 7.00 a.m. on no earlier than
