BRIEF-Afferro Mining shares suspended pending announcement

Dec 17 Afferro Mining Inc : * Trading on AIM for the under-mentioned securities has been temporarily suspended from 17/12/2013 * Shares temporarily suspended pending an announcement * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
