版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 13日 星期四 22:38 BJT

BRIEF-Afferro signs tax settlement with Liberian govt

LONDON Dec 13 Afferro Mining Inc : * Afferro confirms tax settlement with the government of Liberia, to make a single payment of $9,750,000

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐