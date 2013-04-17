版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 17日 星期三 14:18 BJT

BRIEF-Afferro receives potential offer from IMIC, no decision made

LONDON, April 17 Afferro Mining Inc : * Update on discussions with imic * Announcement made by international mining and infrastructure corporation

regarding a potential offer * Reverse takeover under the aim rules for the London stock exchange * Three options for receiving consideration in respect of their shares * Board says needs formal offer, satisfactory confirmation from imic's

financial advisers before deciding

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐