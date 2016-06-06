Affiliated Managers buys stakes in hedge funds from Goldman fund

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, June 6 Affiliated Managers Group Inc , a holding company for money management firms, said on Monday it will buy stakes in five hedge funds from Goldman Sachs for $800 million, sparking a 3.5 percent jump in the stock.
AMG, which has been buying pieces of hedge funds for more than a dozen years, said the deal will boost its assets under management by roughly $55 billion to $700 billion and increase economic earnings per share by 50 cents to 80 cents in 2017.
Goldman is selling minority stakes that its Petershill Fund I owns in hedge funds Winton Capital Group Ltd, Capula Investment Management LLP, Partner Fund Management LP, Mount Lucas Management LP, and CapeView Capital LLP.
Senior management at each of the funds will continue to own the bulk of the equity and operate independently under the same terms as the prior arrangements with Petershill Fund I, AMG said.
AMG's share price, which has fallen 21 percent over the last 12 months, got a shot in the arm after the announcement, trading at $177.45, up $5.93.
Hedge funds have suffered through their worst period since the financial crisis, with many posting lackluster returns and investors complaining loudly about hefty fees.
During the first three months of 2016, investors pulled out $17 billion in assets from hedge funds, which manage roughly $2.8 trillion. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.