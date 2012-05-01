UPDATE 1-Affiliated Manager qtrly profit beats Street

May 1 Affiliated Managers Group Inc's
quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates as clients put more
money in the asset manager's funds.
The Boston company on Tuesday reported net income of $37.4
million, or 71 cents per share, down from $39.1 million, or $74
per share, a year earlier.
Cash net income -- which includes amortization and taxes
among other items, and is followed by many analysts -- was $83.5
million, or $1.58 a share, compared with $85.1 million, or $1.60
a share, a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected cash
net income of $1.56 per share.
The asset manager said net inflows totaled $7.1 billion in
the fourth quarter. The aggregate assets under management at its
affiliated investment management firms were about $363.93
billion as of March 31.
Shares of the company closed at $113.62 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.