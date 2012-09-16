Affinity tests appetite for Asia private equity with $3.5 bln fund

* Affinity hires MVision to advise on the fundraising
* Former TPG exec Weijian Shan raises $2.4 bln fund-Preqin
* About $130 bln sought to be raised for Asia by PE
firms-Preqin
By Stephen Aldred
HONG KONG, Sept 17 Asia-focused private equity
firm Affinity Equity Partners is seeking to raise as much as
$3.5 billion in a new fund, sources said, testing investor
appetite for Asia funds at a time when a number of global
players have already launched big funds.
Affinity has hired London-based MVision to advise it on the
fundraising, the sources who had direct knowledge of the plan
told Reuters. It has started marketing the fund and scheduled a
meeting with investors later this month, they added.
The fundraising comes as a tough global economic environment
forces limited partners (LPs), who provide capital to the buyout
industry, to tighten their purse strings and scrutinise the
performance of funds before making new commitments. Investment
opportunities are opening up for private equity but volatile
stock markets are also making exits harder.
Founded in 2002 by K.Y. Tang, the former chairman of UBS
Capital in Asia-Pacific, Affinity aims to take on the global
giants with a fund size up to 25 percent larger than the last
one it raised in 2008.
The targeted amount is the same as that of U.S. private
equity firm Carlyle Group's planned new Asia fund. Other
global funds raising capital for Asia investments include KKR &
Co, which is seeking up to $6 billion, while TPG Capital
and another Asia firm, RRJ Capital, aim to raise up to
$5 billion each.
In all, about $130 billion is being sought by 386 funds for
Asia investments, according to data provider Preqin.
The surge of new jumbo funds is raising doubts about the
market's capacity to absorb them.
"How many pan-Asia funds will investors support, that's the
question now," said one senior executive from a private equity
firm based in Asia which is not raising new money.
Limited partners have previously been investing in four to
five regional funds in Asia, but are expected to cut back to two
as they trim their portfolios in line with a global trend, the
industry executive added.
Affinity did not respond to requests for comment. MVision
declined to comment. The sources mentioned in the story did not
wish to be identified as Affinity's plans are confidential.
Underscoring the challenges of fundraising, private equity
funds have raised around $23 billion so far this year for
investments in Asia, and may struggle to match last year's total
of $53 billion, according to Mitul Patel, manager, Asia
Research, at Preqin.
Ex-TPG dealmaker Weijian Shan's $2.4 billion fund for PAG
Asia Capital and Mount Kellett Capital Partners' $4 billion, are
among the Asian fundraisings that closed this year, according to
Preqin.
ASIA CATCHING UP
Many others are watching closely the response to the latest
round of fundraisings before launching their own funds. Private
equity fundraisings are often benchmarked on what are called
first closings, which allow funds to begin investing before
raising the full target amount.
KKR has hit $3 billion for its first close, while RRJ is
near a first close of $2.7 billion. TPG, which launched its fund
first, has yet to hold a first close.
Asia's share of the global fundraising pie has risen since
the last time Affinity raised money in 2008 and the region is
poised to overtake Europe as the world's second-largest private
equity market, Preqin's Patel said.
But 2008 was the peak of the fundraising cycle, with a
record $84.4 billion raised for Asia. Funding has been tighter
for private equity firms globally and in Asia since then.
Private equity firms typically raise new funds every five years,
and Asia, like the rest of world, is now in a new cycle.
Big global LPs that invest in private equity, such as U.S.
pensions giant CalPERS, meanwhile, are going through their own
pains in a low-return environment and pruning their investment
portfolios.
"This is the challenge all of us are facing. The past is
past, and how do we make the case that we're poised for the
future, and deserve to be in someone's portfolio," said the
private equity executive.