Allianz-led consortium buys British water utility Affinity

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
FRANKFURT May 2 A consortium led by Germany's Allianz has agreed to buy a 90 percent stake in British water utility Affinity Water from Infracapital and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure for 687 million pounds ($884 million), the companies said on Tuesday.
* As part of the transaction, the buyers are also purchasing Veolia Water UK Ltd's 10 percent indirect stake in Affinity, they said
* The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of May
* Affinity Water owns and manages the water assets and network in an area of around 4,500 square kms in the southeast of England. It supplies 1.5 million homes and businesses.
* The buyer consortium comprises Allianz with a 36.6 percent stake, DIF with 26.9 percent and HICL, managed by InfraRed Capital Partners, with 36.6 percent.
* Citi acted as the financial advisor to Infracapital and MSI on the deal, with Clifford Chance LLP acting as legal advisor. ($1 = 0.7769 pounds) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.