Affymax, Takeda recall anaemia drug Omontys after deaths

TOKYO Feb 24 U.S. Affymax Inc. and Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said they are voluntarily recalling all lots of anaemia treatment Omontys (peginesatide) in the U.S., due to reports of serious hypersensitivity reactions, including some deaths.

As of Sunday, fatal reactions to the injection have been reported in approximately 0.02 percent of 25,000 patients after receiving their initial injection of the treatment, Affymax said in a statement.
