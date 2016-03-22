Thermo Fisher, Origin Tech vie for Affymetrix shareholder votes

| March 22
March 22 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
sent a letter to Affymetrix Inc shareholders on
Tuesday, reiterating its argument that its $1.3 billion
agreement to acquire the U.S. gene-testing company is superior
to a bid from Origin Technologies Corp.
Thermo Fisher's letter was a response to a letter from
Origin to Affymetrix shareholders on Monday, addressing concerns
about the credibility of its offer, including uncertainty about
its ability to obtain financing and the possibility of lengthy
regulatory reviews.
The two potential acquirers have exchanged retorts about the
viability of Origin's offer since the privately held company
proposed to acquire Affymetrix last week.
Shareholders of Affymetrix, which makes technologies used
for genetic analysis, are scheduled to vote on Thursday on
Thermo Fisher's offer of a cash deal valuing Affymetrix at $1.3
billion, or $14 per share. The deal could close this week,
subject to shareholder approval.
Origin's cash offer is richer than Thermo Fisher's, at $1.5
billion, or $16.10 per share. Origin is a newly created shell
company headed by former Affymetrix executives. It says its
offer will be financed by SummitView Capital, a Chinese private
equity firm.
In its letter, Thermo Fisher described Origin's offer as a
"a highly uncertain, vague and speculative non-binding
proposal."
Thermo Fisher cited what it considers lingering
uncertainties about Orgin's financing plan and the likelihood
that the Chinese-backed bid would be subjected to a review by
the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States
(CFIUS).
It also noted that the proposal from Origin was subject to
due diligence.
Origin's letter on Monday sought to assure investors by
providing a commitment letter for financing from SummitView. It
also said that the due diligence would be "confirmatory in
nature".
The letter affirmed the possibility of a CFIUS review, and
said that Origin is "fully committed to cooperating with CFIUS."
Affymetrix traded as high as around $16 per share after
Origin revealed its offer on Friday. Since then, it has traded
down to slightly above $14, closer to Thermo Fisher's offer.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by David Gregorio)