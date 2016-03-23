Affymetrix says raised Origin offer could lead to superior proposal

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
March 23 Gene testing provider Affymetrix Inc , which has agreed to be bought by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, said on Wednesday that a sweetened bid from a group of former executives could lead to a superior proposal.
Affymetrix said it will adjourn a special shareholders meeting to vote on the Thermo Fisher offer to until March 31 from March 24.
Origin Technologies Corp LLC, owned by the group of former Affymetrix executives, on Tuesday sweetened its all-cash offer to $17 per share from $16.10. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SYDNEY, Jan 19 AGL Energy Ltd, Australia's No. 2 energy retailer, said on Thursday it will build a A$450 million ($338 million) wind farm in the first construction project for a new renewable energy-focused fund, backed by the government.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday, Fox News reported on Wednesday.