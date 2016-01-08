Thermo Fisher to buy Affymetrix for $1.3 bln

Jan 8 Scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said it agreed to buy Affymetrix Inc for $1.3 billion in cash, to add genetic analysis products serving research, clinical and applied markets.

Thermo Fisher's offer of $14 per share represents a rich 52 percent premium to Affymetrix's Friday close. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)