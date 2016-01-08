Thermo Fisher to buy Affymetrix for $1.3 bln

BRIEF-Vector announces pricing of $850 million of 6.125 pct senior secured notes
Jan 8 Scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said it agreed to buy Affymetrix Inc for $1.3 billion in cash, to add genetic analysis products serving research, clinical and applied markets.
Thermo Fisher's offer of $14 per share represents a rich 52 percent premium to Affymetrix's Friday close. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Jan 19 Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures has reached a deal for a $1 billion cash investment from two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media, the companies said on Thursday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Investors pulled $3.1 billion from U.S.-based stock funds over the past week, following three straight weeks of pouring cash into those investments, Lipper data showed on Thursday.