UPDATE 1-Thermo Fisher to buy Affymetrix for $1.3 bln

(Adds details, shares)
Jan 8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the
world's largest maker of scientific instruments, said it agreed
to buy Affymetrix Inc for $1.3 billion in cash, beefing
up its genetic analysis products business.
Thermo Fisher's offer of $14 per share represents a rich 52
percent premium to Affymetrix's Friday close of $9.21.
Affymetrix shares were trading at $13.70 after market, while
Thermo Fisher was unchanged.
Santa Clara, California-based Affymetrix, which had revenue
of about $350 million in 2014, makes tools for genomic analysis
and genetic testing.
Following the acquisition, expected to close by the end of
the second quarter, Affymetrix will be integrated into Thermo
Fisher's Life Sciences Solutions Segment.
The deal is expected to immediately add to adjusted earnings
per share, the company said.
Thermo Fisher said it intends to fund the deal using cash on
hand and short-term debt.
JPMorgan is Thermo Fisher's financial adviser, while
Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is providing legal counsel.
Affymetrix's financial adviser is Morgan Stanley and Davis,
Polk & Wardwell LLP the legal counsel.
Shares of Thermo Fisher, which has a market value of about
$53 billion, closed at $134.16 on Friday.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Sudarshan Varadhan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)