Switzerland's AFG Arbonia Forster offers to buy all of Looser

Italy's Moncler says 2016 ended well, 2017 off to a good start
MILAN, Jan 15 Italian luxury clothing company Moncler ended the year on a positive note and the company is off to a good start for 2017, its Chief Executive said on Sunday.
ZURICH, Sept 15 Swiss building materials maker AFG Arbonia Forster on Thursday offered to buy Looser Group in a cash and share deal worth around 415 million Swiss francs ($426 million), betting a tie-up will form a more significant European construction industry supplier.
AFG is offering 5.5 newly issued shares and 23 francs in cash per share of Looser, which is also Swiss based. The offer, already accepted by investors holding 53 percent of the shares, represents an enterprise value of around 511 million francs, it said in a statement.
AFG said the offer reflected a 38 percent premium to Looser's closing share price on Wednesday, when its market capitalisation was 300 million francs. Looser's board unanimously accepted the offer, AFG said.
($1 = 0.9738 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Allianz is interested in takeovers, including in the United States, where the German insurer would look for big companies, chief executive Oliver Baete said in an interview to be published on Monday.
VIENNA, Jan 15 Negative interest rates remain fundamental to the Swiss National Bank's monetary policy to head off any excessive appreciation of the Swiss franc, the bank's vice president said in an interview with the Swiss weekly NZZ am Sonntag.