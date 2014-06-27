BRIEF-AFG Arbonia Forster Holding aquires Sabiana S.P.A

Miners, oil a drag on European shares
LONDON, April 18 Commodity-linked stocks weighed on European shares on Tuesday in a choppy start to the session, with the main pan-European index unable to hold initial gains.
June 27 AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG : * Says aquires Sabiana S.P.A * Says parties decided to not disclose price of the transaction * Says deal should be completed in July * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
ZURICH, April 18 GAM Holding on Tuesday posted net inflows of 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion) for the first three months of 2017, with top management also urging shareholders reject board nominations from activist hedge fund investor RBR Capital Advisors.
ZURICH, April 18 Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam's 2016 compensation will total 10.24 million Swiss francs ($10.2 million), down from 11.9 million after the Swiss bank's top management offered to cut their bonuses by 40 percent following mounting shareholder pressure.