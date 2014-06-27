版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 6月 27日 星期五

BRIEF-AFG Arbonia Forster Holding aquires Sabiana S.P.A

June 27 AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG : * Says aquires Sabiana S.P.A * Says parties decided to not disclose price of the transaction * Says deal should be completed in July * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
