2014年 8月 7日

BRIEF-AFG Arbonia Forster Holding reports H1 revenue of CHF 447.0 million

Aug 7 AFG Arbonia Forster Holding AG : * Says H1 revenue CHF 447.0 million, 0.2% decrease from previous year (CHF

447.9 million) * Says H1 EBIT dropped year-on-year from CHF 18.4 million to CHF 5.8 million * Says H1 net loss of CHF 2.6 million (previous year: net income CHF 2.9

million) * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1vdB5Lw] * Further company coverage
