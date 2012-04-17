Sierra Nevada files motion in Afghan aircraft competition

| COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, April 16
contractor Sierra Nevada Corp said on Monday it has filed a
court motion to register concerns about the U.S. Air Force's
plan to revise the rules of a bungled competition to supply 20
planes to Afghanistan and award a new contract in early 2013.
In the latest legal step stemming from a cancelled purchase
that has embarrassed military officials, privately-held Sierra
Nevada said the Air Force's corrective action was an
overreaction.
An internal investigation found no deliberate misconduct by
officials who awarded a $355 million contract to Sierra Nevada
and its supplier, Brazilian plane maker Embraer in
December.
The Air Force said on Friday it would issue revised rules
for the contract, which was abruptly cancelled after its
officials found problems with internal documents while preparing
for a lawsuit filed by losing bidder Hawker
Beechcraft.
The U.S Air Force is handling the largely American-funded
purchase of the light attack planes, which will be supplied to
Afghanistan's fledging air force. Doubts are mounting about the
overall readiness of the Afghan military to take charge of
security in the country, which suffered heavy, cooordinated
insurgent attacks on Sunday.
Sierra Nevada said the judge and the companies' attorneys
should have access to the Air Force's investigation to determine
if the delay was really necessary, or if the air force could
simply re-award the deal to Sierra Nevada.
"We need to make sure that the Air Force is not throwing the
baby out with the bath water," said company spokeswoman Michelle
Erlach, saying that the Air Force appeared determined to
"lawsuit proof" the case.
The U.S. Air Force is due to brief both companies on Tuesday
about the changes, which will delay the first deliveries of
planes by 15 months, a move that has heightened concern about
the ability of the Afghan air force to step in as the U.S.
withdraws.
Neither U.S. Air Force officials nor Hawker Beechcraft
representative could be reached immediately about Sierra
Nevada's newest step in the case.
The Air Force has said it could not release the
investigation publicly since it contains sensitive company data,
but service officials told congressional aides that it found the
contract award was decided by an inexperienced team which did
not follow established procedures.
Hawker, which is in the middle of a major financial
restructuring, has welcomed the chance of another opportunity to
win the contract, which initially had options that could have
expanded its value to $1 billion. Hawker argues that the air
force should also revamp its requirements for the plane.
The case is being closely watched in Brazil, where officials
were still smarting from the cancellation of an earlier contract
with Lockheed Martin Corp for a reconnaissance plane based on
Embraer's ERJ-145 regional jet.
The incident is a setback for Air Force officials who have
tried to rebuild the service's procurement reputation after
years of reforms triggered by a spate of botched contract
decisions, including a deal for tens of billions of dollars for
new refuelling planes.
"Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta should take a personal
interest in seeing that the program is promptly re-awarded to
the best offeror," Lexington Institute analyst Loren Thompson
wrote in a blog posting for Forbes magazine.