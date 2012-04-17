UPDATE 1-Embraer, Sierra Nevada question Afghan fighter bid

* Sierra Nevada challenges Air Force in court over rebid

* Embraer worried by signs of competition "starting over"

* Document slip-up could push new award to early 2013

By Andrea Shalal-Esa and Brad Haynes

COLORADO SPRINGS/SAO PAULO, April 16 Defense contractor Sierra Nevada Corp said on Tuesday it filed a court challenge to the U.S. Air Force's new plan for a bungled competition to supply 20 planes to Afghanistan.

Sierra Nevada's Brazilian partner Embraer, for its part, said a Tuesday Air Force briefing only heightened concerns that officials could throw out findings from a 15-month competition that awarded it the $355 million contract.

The Air Force appears ready to "start over from scratch," said Luiz Carlos Aguiar, the head of Embraer's defense unit, in an interview after the briefing.

Embraer and Sierra Nevada called the new Air Force plan, which would award a new contract in early 2013, an overreaction after an embarrassing cancellation of the original order.

An investigation found no deliberate misconduct by officials who awarded the contract, which was cancelled due to problems with internal documents found while preparing for a lawsuit filed by losing bidder Hawker Beechcraft.

But Embraer's impressions from the Tuesday briefing suggest that what first seemed to be a simple paperwork problem could in fact reshuffle the race, putting in jeopardy its first contract with the U.S. armed forces.

Aguiar said Embraer was especially concerned by indications that the next bidding process would not involve test flights and would not include the results of earlier tests.

"If I buy a new car, I take a test drive. And if you're buying a combat plane for Afghanistan, you don't?" said Aguiar.

Neither U.S. Air Force officials nor Hawker Beechcraft representative could be reached immediately about the latest developments in the case.

The U.S Air Force is handling the largely American-funded purchase of the light attack planes, which will be supplied to Afghanistan's fledging air force. Doubts are mounting about the overall readiness of the Afghan military to take charge of security in the country, which suffered heavy, coordinated insurgent attacks on Sunday.

The decision to delay the first deliveries of planes by 15 months has heightened concern about the ability of the Afghan air force to step in as the U.S. withdraws.

Sierra Nevada said the judge and the companies' attorneys should have access to the Air Force's investigation to determine if the delay was really necessary, or if officials could simply re-award the deal to Sierra Nevada.

"We need to make sure that the Air Force is not throwing the baby out with the bath water," said company spokeswoman Michelle Erlach, saying that the Air Force appeared determined to "lawsuit proof" the case.

The Air Force has said it cannot release the investigation publicly since it contains sensitive company data, but service officials told congressional aides that it found the contract award was decided by an inexperienced team which did not follow established procedures.

Hawker, which is in the middle of a major financial restructuring, has welcomed a second shot to win the contract, which initially had options that could have expanded its value to $1 billion. Hawker argues that the Air Force should also revamp its requirements for the plane.

The case is being closely watched in Brazil, where Embraer is still smarting from the cancellation of an earlier contract with Lockheed Martin Corp for a reconnaissance plane based on Embraer's ERJ-145 regional jet.

The incident is also a setback for Air Force officials who have tried to rebuild the service's procurement reputation after years of reforms triggered by a spate of botched contract decisions, including a deal for tens of billions of dollars for new refuelling planes.

"Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta should take a personal interest in seeing that the program is promptly re-awarded to the best offeror," Lexington Institute analyst Loren Thompson wrote in a blog posting for Forbes magazine.