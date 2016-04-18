Afghan army launches first surveillance drones

| KABUL, April 18
KABUL, April 18 Aided by American advisers, the
Afghan army on Monday launched its first unmanned surveillance
drones from a base in Helmand province to try to expand its
ability to provide its own air support.
Afghan forces are struggling to build up an independent air
force as Taliban insurgents step up offensives across the
country.
Government troops remain heavily reliant on international
aircraft to supply surveillance, intelligence, and occasionally
air strikes.
The first unarmed ScanEagle unmanned aircraft are based in
Helmand, which has seen heavy fighting, as well as a training
base in Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan.
The army will receive eight "systems" from Washington, each
including six aircraft, that are planned to be eventually used
in all of the most contested areas in the country.
"Before this technology, they relied on human and signals
intelligence," Maj. Jason White, a U.S. Army adviser, said in a
statement. "The ScanEagle systems considerably increase their
intelligence collection and reconnaissance ability."
The rudimentary drone network will remain totally reliant on
foreign operators for years to come, however.
While Afghan commanders will oversee the flights, aircraft
operations will be dependent on international contractors until
at least 2018. Afghan soldiers are undergoing training in both
the United States as well as at bases at home.
The ScanEagle is an unarmed surveillance aircraft that costs
about $100,000 apiece, with a stabilised turret to carry
high-definition and infrared cameras with live video feeds, says
its maker Insitu, owned by aviation giant Boeing.
ScanEagles use a pneumatic launcher to take off, and are
recovered by a system of cables, letting them operate without an
airfield. With a wingspan of about 3 m (10 ft), they can stay
aloft up to 24 hours, at an altitude of 4,600 m (15,000 ft).
