UPDATE 1-Bomb kills 18 people on way to wedding in eastern Afghanistan

GHAZNI Oct 27 A roadside bomb in eastern
Afghanistan killed 18 people, including at least five women, who
were travelling to a wedding party by minibus, a local
government official said on Sunday.
Violence has risen in Afghanistan this year as most foreign
combat troops prepare to leave by the end of 2014.
"They were going to attend a wedding party when their
minibus was hit by a roadside bomb... which killed 18 mostly
females, including children," said the governor's spokesman,
Shafiq Nang Safai.
The Taliban did not immediately claim responsibility,
although it usually denies having a hand in attacks that kill
civilians. The local government said, however, it believed the
insurgency was to blame.
Improvised explosive devices, like the latest bomb that
struck the wedding party, are the single biggest killer in the
Afghan conflict, causing over a third of civilian casualties in
the first six months of the year, according to a U.N. report.
Although roadside bombs kill civilians almost daily in
Afghanistan, Sunday's death toll was unusually high.