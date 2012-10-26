REFILE-Suicide bomber kills 37 at mosque in Afghanistan

MAZAR-E-SHARIF, Afghanistan Oct 26 A suicide bomber killed at least 37 people in a mosque in Afghanistan's relatively peaceful north on Friday as worshippers gathered for holiday prayers, police officials said.

The attack, on the first day of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, happened in Maimana, capital of Faryab province, said Lal Mohammad Ahmadzai, a spokesman for police in the Afghan north.