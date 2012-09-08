UPDATE 1-Explosion rattles NATO headquarters in Afghan capital

KABUL, Sept 8 A large explosion rattled the
headquarters of NATO's International Security Assistance Force
(ISAF) in the heavily guarded diplomatic quarter of the Afghan
capital, Kabul, on Saturday, the force said.
Privately owned Tolo TV said four children had been wounded
in the incident, but that could not be independently verified.
"We are on lockdown while we try get more details on the
explosion," an ISAF spokeswoman said, referring to when all
personnel are not allowed to leave the base.
Celebrations were going on in Kabul to commemorate the 11th
anniversary of the death of Ahmad Shah Massoud, the hero of the
1980s war against Soviet occupiers, and later of opposition to
the Taliban.
Massoud was killed on Sept. 9 by al Qaeda militants posing
as reporters.