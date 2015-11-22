Slow road from Kabul highlights China's challenge in Afghanistan

* Road is along key Afghan-Pakistan trade route
* Project hit by attacks, accusations of poor management
* Afghans frustrated at slow progress of Chinese investment
* Beijing, with eye on Xinjiang, wants stable Afghanistan
By Michael Martina and Mirwais Harooni
KABUL, Nov 23 A new road linking the Afghan
capital with a trade hub near Pakistan has been stuck in the
slow lane since a state-owned Chinese company took the contract
to build it two years ago, bedevilled by militant attacks and
accusations of mismanagement.
The 106 km (65 mile) highway section running most of the way
from Kabul to Jalalabad had been slated for completion in April
2017, and delays will further hurt Afghanistan's ambition to
promote economic growth to quell a rising Taliban insurgency.
The setbacks are also a reality check for China, as it seeks
to bring stability to its war-ravaged neighbour in part through
extensive investment.
A giant copper mine remains untapped despite the involvement
of another Chinese state firm, and Afghan officials and
politicians are openly questioning Beijing's commitment.
"Overall, the company is far behind (on) the commitments
they had given to us. We are not satisfied with the company's
general performance," Mahmoud Baligh, Afghanistan's minister of
public works, told Reuters, referring to the road project.
The work was contracted to Xinjiang Beixin Road and Bridge
Group Co. Ltd. in late 2013 for $110 million,
according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which is
financing the road.
It is designed as an alternative to the overburdened and
sometimes dangerous highway from Kabul east to Jalalabad,
capital of Nangarhar province and a trade gateway to Pakistan.
According to Baligh, insurgents attacked the workers' camp
several times at the start of the project, wounding some Afghans
and halting work for three months.
A source familiar with the project, who spoke on condition
of anonymity, said as little as 3 percent of construction was
carried out in the first year.
Another person with knowledge of the project said Xinjiang
Beixin changed its Afghan-based management this year because of
a lack of proper oversight.
Xinjiang Beixin did not respond to requests for comment, and
officials at China's embassy in Kabul declined an interview
request.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said he did not
know about the project, but he added that China firmly supported
Afghan reconstruction, had provided a large amount of assistance
and had encouraged Chinese companies to get involved.
WINNING HEARTS
While China has been hesitant to get involved directly in
foreign entanglements, its companies have shown a greater
willingness to engage in countries where security can be
challenging, including Libya and South Sudan.
The Kabul-Jalalabad road project underscores for China just
how complicated Afghanistan can be.
A Nangarhar official said the highway crossed several
districts where tribal elders had offered to keep it secure if
locals were employed on the project. Instead, he said, the jobs
went to Xinjiang Beixin's Kabul-based joint venture.
"They (the elders) are not helping, and are even not
stopping the Taliban," the official said, referring to the
militant movement waging war on the government in Kabul.
"If companies do not win people's hearts, then the project
will never be implemented."
Xinjiang Beixin has joined forces with Afghan businessman
Haji Kateb, who said he holds a 51 percent share in the Afghan
partner. Kateb said Nangarhar communities were now on board and
vowed the road would be finished.
"There was the danger of the Taliban and also a lack of
community cooperation. Now elders have committed to help," Kateb
told Reuters. "We are committed to finishing."
WAVERING COMMITMENT?
China wants a stable Afghanistan, fearing the spread of
Islamist militancy to its far western region of Xinjiang.
It has been trying to broker peace between the Taliban and
Afghan government and stepping up development funding as the
United States and its allies scale back theirs.
Since the 2001 ouster of the Taliban to 2014, China gave
Afghanistan about $250 million, and it has pledged at least
another $327 million by 2017.
By comparison, nearly $110 billion have been appropriated in
Washington for reconstruction in Afghanistan since 2002.
China's commitment could rise substantially with the $3
billion Mes Aynak mine, one of the world's largest untapped
copper deposits, but that has also been disrupted by Islamist
militant violence.
State-run China Metallurgical Group Corp (MCC), which has
rights to the minerals, has demanded royalties be slashed by
almost half, and talks are stalled.
Amrullah Saleh, a politician and former chief of the Afghan
national intelligence agency, said he feared the road project
was another example of "loose commitment by a Chinese company".
"When they have a contract they can trash it or they can
respect it. But they should also be mindful that we are
neighbours," Saleh said.
The frustration comes as aid-dependent Afghanistan fears
missing out on China's grandiose plan to forge trade and energy
links to the Middle East, largely through Pakistan.
The ADB said that after four months of work with police and
communities, and strengthening management and staffing to boost
performance, the road project was now "in full swing".
"These measures have led to significant improvement," ADB
project leader Witoon Tawisook said.
Baligh said he, too, was optimistic, while sounding a note
of caution: "Road building projects are a very complicated issue
in Afghanistan."
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Mirwais Harooni in KABUL;
Editing by Robert Birsel and Mike Collett-White)