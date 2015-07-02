Afghanistan targets US defence contractors in row over back taxes

* Afghan finance ministry says may refuse to renew licences
* Row over back taxes involves U.S. defence contractors
* Sums involved run into hundreds of millions of dollars
* U.S. government disputes some claims, says firms were
exempt
By Jessica Donati
KABUL, July 3 Afghanistan is threatening to
crack down on U.S. defence contractors it says owe hundreds of
millions of dollars in back taxes, including by freezing their
bank accounts and refusing to renew yearly business licences
when they expire.
The United States disputes some of the payment demands,
saying companies were exempt under military agreements in force
at the time, and both sides are trying to resolve the dispute
before the deadline set in a new deal between the nations.
It has been extended by three months to Sept. 1.
Major defence firms targeted include Raytheon, DynCorp
International and Supreme Group, and they provide vital services
to NATO forces, diplomatic missions and the aid sector.
"If their tax position has not been cleared, we cannot issue
licences," deputy finance minister for customs and revenue, Gul
Maqsood Sabit, told Reuters, referring to all companies being
looked into.
"We do not want to affect the movement of goods to the U.S.
military because they are fighting a war... (but) if it comes to
it, we will go all the way to Interpol," he added.
Sabit did not specify why Afghanistan might approach the
international police organisation, but did say tough measures
including travel bans for executives could be imposed on
companies that did not agree to pay.
One of the finance ministry's main targets, Supreme Group,
is pulling out after its existing contracts end this year,
although it did not give a reason.
The size of the Afghan market for foreign contractors has
shrunk significantly in recent years after the U.S.-led NATO
force went from more than 100,000 at its peak to 9,800 soldiers
now who train local forces and carry out limited operations.
But supporting the mission is still a sizeable business, and
other firms want to continue if the tax row is resolved. Over
$20 billion is estimated to have been spent on U.S. Department
of Defense contracts in Afghanistan from 2002 to 2014.
"TOUGH TO SWITCH"
For Kabul, the dispute presents tough choices.
On the one hand, with revenue badly needed to run the
country, significant tax payments would be welcome. Afghanistan
has also sought to reassert control over areas of the economy
dominated by foreign companies and aid groups.
On the other, it relies heavily on U.S. Department of
Defense contractors, of which there are around 30,000.
It is difficult to switch contractors, because "the U.S.
military has strict contracting procedures," said Sabit. "My
problem has always been with contractors; they do not behave."
The companies involved say the U.S. government is leading
negotiations.
"This is a policy dispute regarding tax exemptions between
the U.S. and Afghan governments. We are aware that both
governments are working toward a final resolution," said a
spokeswoman for DynCorp.
A U.S. official in Kabul said liabilities varied by firm,
and Washington was working to ensure the law was applied fairly.
"We insist that the government carefully apply relevant
exemptions as provided by relevant bilateral agreements between
the U.S. and Afghanistan," the official said.
SLOW GOING
Progress towards a solution has been slow, according to the
International Stability Operations Association (ISOA), which
represents a global network of companies including DynCorp.
"We don't know what will happen," ISOA president Ado Machida
said, adding that he feared more such cases in the future as a
new Afghan-U.S. security pact did not clarify the position of
contractors working for some sections of the U.S. government.
Machida also said some contractors were being unfairly
targeted by Afghan government officials.
"Mid-level bureaucrats are coming out of the woodwork ...
and bringing up all of the issues that in the past were
resolved, and re-opening cases," he told Reuters.
According to the finance ministry's Sabit, most of the money
is owed by three big companies and a special commission has been
appointed to deal with them.
Sabit declined to name them, but company officials said
privately that intense efforts surrounded Supreme Group, DynCorp
and Raytheon.
"Supreme Group has not applied for any future business
licence to operate in Afghanistan after the earlier licences
ended in March 2015," a company spokeswoman said.
Supreme Group was once the primary supplier of food and
water to U.S. troops, but lost its $8.8 billion contract after
pleading guilty to criminal fraud.
DynCorp said it supported several U.S. government contracts
and had active licences. Raytheon did not respond to requests
for comment.
(Additional reporting by Mirwais Harooni)