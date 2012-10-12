From Afghan street kid to film star in Buzkashi Boys

| KABUL
KABUL Oct 12 Twelve-year-old Fawad Mohammadi
made a living on the streets of downtown Kabul selling maps to
passing expats to help support his family.
Along with many impoverished children who chased customers
while they shopped for rugs and souvenirs, he worked to support
his family because his father had died years before.
But he never imagined this would lead him to well-connected
film maker Sam French, who would turn him into a movie star.
Mohammadi's jade-green eyes and charcoal-smeared face have
now peered out from cinema screens from Los Angeles to London,
starring in a short film, "Buzkashi Boys," that has been
nominated for awards around the world.
"I had seen many movies, especially Afghan movies, and when
I watched them I dreamed of becoming an actor. Then I met Sam
French and that's how I came to act in the film," Mohammadi said
at a recent screening of the film in Kabul, his gaze even more
piercing in real life than on screen.
The movie is about two children growing up in Kabul who dream
of becoming Buzkashi riders, horsemen who compete in the Afghan
national sport similar to polo, which uses a dead goat instead
of a ball.
One of the boys is a street kid like Mohammadi, the other
the son of a blacksmith forced to spend long hours in his
father's dark workshop sharpening axe heads.
"What I wanted to show in the film is that even these kids
have hopes for the future, have dreams, which in itself is not
seen in the West. What you see in the West is a whole bunch of
suicide bombers and Taliban, you don't see human beings," said
director French.
He said one of the challenges was getting the children to
get along in real life because they came from very different
backgrounds.
While Mohammadi was picked up from the streets, his co-star
was already an actor, who had appeared in movies from the age of
two and was the son of an Afghan film maker.
"I was very wary of casting a street kid in the film because
they are not actors, but I found this kid Fawad through a friend
of mine," said French, smoke wisping from a cigarette in a quiet
corner of the garden, where the audience was gathered for drinks
after the film screening.
In another twist, French also decided to reverse the roles
of the children for the film, casting the young actor as the
street kid, and Mohammadi as the son taking up his father's
trade as a blacksmith.
"I kept coming back to him (Mohammadi) because his heart is
the biggest heart of any man I ever met, he's the nicest guy and
he was my character, he was the kid."
Now aged 14, Mohammadi is able to go to school, supported by
a number of expats, and is getting straight As. He is looking
forward to becoming fluent in English.
"I know English from Chicken Street (a street popular among
foreigners in Kabul for its souvenir shops and where sold his
maps) and I know how to speak it, but not how to speak well or
write. I am learning it at school," Mohammadi said with a wide
grin.
"Buzkashi Boys" is the first film to be produced by the
Afghan Film Project, a non-profit group that aims to train film
makers in Afghanistan, costing just over $200,000.
"The idea from the beginning was to provide training
experience for young Afghan film makers... By end of the
production our trainees were operating the camera and calling
the shots on set," said French.