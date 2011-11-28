RPT-UPDATE 2-Afghanistan awards 3 blocks at Hajigak to Indian group

(Adds detail, comment, repeats to fix format)
* Group led by India's SAIL to develop iron ore project
* Canada's Kilo Goldmines takes fourth block at deposit
* Govt says deal means billions of dollars for Afghanistan
By Jan Harvey and Mirwais Harooni
KABUL, Nov 28 The Afghan government has
awarded the rights to develop three blocks of the huge Hajigak
iron ore concession in central Afghanistan to a consortium led
by the Steel Authority of India, an official at the
Ministry of Mines said on Monday.
Policy director Abdul Jalil Jumriany said rights to a fourth
block at the deposit had been won by Canada's Kilo Goldmines Ltd
, which is chiefly active in Africa and has previously
worked in joint venture with Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration.
"B, C and D blocks have been awarded to the Indian
consortium, and block A has been awarded to the Canadians,"
Jumriany told Reuters.
The AFISCO consortium of Indian steel and mining firms led
by SAIL announced in September it was bidding for the Hajigak
concession, which has the potential to be Afghanistan's single
biggest foreign investment project.
SAIL chairman C.S. Verma said he had heard from media
reports the consortium had received three out of four blocks,
but had no official confirmation of the news.
He said the estimated iron ore reserves in A, B and C blocks
were about 484, 930 and 357 million tonnes, respectively, while
D block had "small reserves."
The Ministry of Mines said it was still finalising contract
details with the chosen bidders.
"The development of the Hajigak (project) by Kilo and AFISCO
is expected to bring billions of dollars in mining investment
and thousands of new jobs to Afghanistan," it said in a
statement.
"The companies have also pledged substantial support for
railway, power, and other infrastructure development within the
country, as well as major support for education and training
programs."
TOUGH PROPOSITION
The SAIL group could invest up to $6 billion in the mine,
railroads and a steel plant , and the site could employ
as many as 20,000 people.
The Hajigak deposit contains an estimated 1.8 billion tonnes
of iron ore, with an iron concentration of 64 percent, the
ministry said in a statement. The figures are based on a survey
carried out in the 1960s.
Afghanistan has an estimated $3 trillion worth of mineral
reserves, including iron ore, copper, precious stones, oil, gas
and gold, but mining is a tough proposition given the perilous
security situation and poor infrastructure.
The United Nations said this year violence across
Afghanistan is at its worst since the Taliban regime was toppled
10 years ago, although the NATO-led alliance of foreign troops
says attacks on its forces by insurgents are now falling.
The huge investment necessary to develop Hajigak will be
welcomed by the cash-strapped Afghan government, but the deal
could cause problems with neighbouring Pakistan, which fears
closer cooperation between India and Afghanistan.
India is Afghanistan's biggest regional aid donor and has
already pledged $2 billion in infrastructure and development
projects, including erecting a new parliament building.
