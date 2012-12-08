版本:
2012年 12月 8日 星期六 15:56 BJT

Karzai says attack on Afghan intelligence chief planned in Pakistan

KABUL Dec 8 Afghan President Hamid Karzai said on Saturday that a suicide bombing attack that wounded his intelligence chief was planned in the Pakistani city of Quetta.

Karzai stopped short of blaming Pakistan. But he told a news conference he would raise the issue with Pakistan.

