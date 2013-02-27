Embraer's U.S. contract is good news for Boeing's Brazil bid-source

SAO PAULO Feb 27 A U.S. Air Force contract won by Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is a "very good development" for a bid by Boeing SA to supply fighter jets for Brazil's armed forces, a senior Brazilian official said on Wednesday.

Embraer and its U.S.-based partner, Sierra Nevada, were awarded a $427.5 million deal to supply 20 light attack planes for the Afghan military, the Pentagon announced after the close of business on Wednesday.