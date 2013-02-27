版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 28日 星期四 07:00 BJT

Embraer's U.S. contract is good news for Boeing's Brazil bid-source

SAO PAULO Feb 27 A U.S. Air Force contract won by Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is a "very good development" for a bid by Boeing SA to supply fighter jets for Brazil's armed forces, a senior Brazilian official said on Wednesday.

Embraer and its U.S.-based partner, Sierra Nevada, were awarded a $427.5 million deal to supply 20 light attack planes for the Afghan military, the Pentagon announced after the close of business on Wednesday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐