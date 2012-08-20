版本:
Obama says will reach out to Karzai on NATO killings

WASHINGTON Aug 20 U.S. President Barack Obama expressed "deep concern" on Monday about the recent killings of NATO troops by Afghan security forces and said he would reach out to Afghan President Hamid Karzai on the subject.

He made the comments in an impromptu news conference in the White House briefing room.

