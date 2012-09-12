版本:
2012年 9月 12日 星期三

Afghanistan bans YouTube to prevent viewing of anti-Muslim film

KABUL, Sept 12 Afghanistan banned the YouTube site on Wednesday so Afghans would not be able to watch a U.S.-made film insulting the Prophet Mohammad that has sparked protests in Egypt and Libya and the killing of the U.S. ambassador to Libya, the Ministry of Communications said.

"We have been told to shut down YouTube to the Afghan public until the video is taken down," Aimal Marjan, general director of Information Technology at the ministry, told Reuters.

In the past, material and actions deemed insulting to Islam have sparked deadly riots in Afghanistan.

