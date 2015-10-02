MOVES-AFH Financial appoints Alexis James and Austin Broad to its board

BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners raises quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 pct
* Valero Energy Partners LP increases quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 percent
Oct 2 Investment manager AFH Financial Group Plc named Alexis James and Austin Broad executive directors, effective immediately.
James has worked at AFH for more than nine years and she is currently group head of risk.
Broad has been with the AFH for eight years and he is currently group head of advice. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and resource stocks as commodity prices rose, with investors brushing off a more uncertain outlook for NAFTA after the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical Company enter settlement and license agreement with merck to resolve PD-1 antibody patent litigation