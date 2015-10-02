MOVES-AFH Financial appoints Alexis James and Austin Broad to its board

Oct 2 Investment manager AFH Financial Group Plc named Alexis James and Austin Broad executive directors, effective immediately.

James has worked at AFH for more than nine years and she is currently group head of risk.

Broad has been with the AFH for eight years and he is currently group head of advice. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)