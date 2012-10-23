版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日 星期三 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-AFLAC shares down following results

NEW YORK Oct 23 Aflac Inc : * Shares down 2.7 percent in extended trade following results

