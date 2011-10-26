UPDATE 2-Aflac Q3 beats market estimates, ups dividend

* Q3 oper profit $1.66 vs est $1.60

* Q3 rev rose 11 pct to $6 bln vs est. $5.9 bln

* Increase qtrly cash dividend by 10 pct to $0.33

* Sees Q4 EPS $1.45-$1.52 vs est $1.55

* Sees FY 2011 EPS $6.30-$6.37 vs est $6.35

Oct 26 Aflac Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by a stronger yen, and Japan's No.1 foreign insurer backed its full-year forecast.

Aflac, also the world's largest seller of supplemental disability insurance with a market valuation of $19.5 billion, hiked its quarterly cash dividend by 10 percent.

The company sees fourth-quarter and fiscal 2011 operating earnings of $1.45-$1.52 and $6.30-$6.37 per diluted share, if the yen averages 75-80 to the dollar.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.55 and $6.35 per share for fourth quarter and fiscal 2011 respectively, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reflecting the benefit from a stronger yen/dollar exchange rate, total investments and cash at the end of September 30 were $100.8 billion, up 8 percent sequentially.

Aflac, which counts on the U.S. and Japanese markets for the bulk of its business, earned $744 million, or $1.59 a share, compared with $690 million, or $1.46 a share, a year ago.

Operating profit -- a key measure of profitability for insurance companies as it excludes investment losses and gains -- came in at $1.66 a share.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $6 billion.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.60 a share, on revenue of $5.9 billion.

Disability insurers pay benefits in the event of the policyholder becoming incapable of working. Aflac competes in the sector with Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Unum Group , which is reporting results next week.

Shares of the Columbus, Georgia-based company, which have fallen 8 percent in the last quarter, were trading flat after the bell. They closed at $43.03 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair, Sriraj Kalluvila)