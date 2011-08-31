UPDATE 1-Aflac to exchange $850 mln of senior notes

(Follows Alerts)

Aug 31 Japan's No.1 foreign insurer Aflac Inc commenced a private offer to exchange its outstanding $850 million of 8.5 percent senior notes due 2019 for new senior notes due 2022.

The Columbus, Georgia-based disability insurer said the exchange offer is subject to conditions which include a minimum of $250 million of new notes be issued in exchange for the old notes validly tendered and which have not been validly withdrawn before Sept. 14.

Aflac said eligible holders who do not validly withdraw their old notes before Sept. 14 will receive an additional early exchange premium. The offer will expire of Sept. 28.

Aflac shares were up 3 percent at $37.98 in morning trade on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)