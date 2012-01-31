UPDATE 2-Aflac Q4 misses market estimates, shares fall

* Q4 oper EPS $1.48 vs est $1.52
* Q4 rev $5.97 bln vs est $6.05 bln
* Shares down 2 pct after market
Jan 31 Japan's No.1 foreign insurer Aflac
Inc posted fourth-quarter results that missed analysts'
estimates, hurt by more money paid out in claims and higher
operating costs, sending its shares down 2 percent in
after-market trade.
For 2012, the company forecast sales growth of 3 percent to
8 percent in the United States. However, Aflac said it expects
sales to slip 2 percent to 5 percent in Japan, citing tough
comparisons with last year, when sales grew 18.6 percent.
Aflac also kept its 2011 operating earnings growth outlook
of 2 to 5 percent on a currency neutral basis.
The company, which counts on the U.S. and Japanese markets
for the bulk of its business, earned $546 million, or $1.17 a
share, compared with $437 million, or 92 cents a share, a year
ago.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $5.97 billion.
Operating profit -- a key measure of profitability for
insurance companies as it excludes investment losses and gains
-- was $1.48 per share.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn $1.51
per share, on revenue of $6.05 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's benefits and claims increased 13 percent to
$3.7 billion. Disability insurers pay benefits in the event of
policyholders becoming incapable of working.
Aflac, which competes with Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Unum
Group, also reported a 6 percent rise in total
acquisition and operating costs as it ramped up marketing and IT
spending.
Unum Group is set to report results next week.
Columbus, Georgia-based Aflac's shares, which have gained 11
percent since the beginning of this year, were trading down 2
percent at $47.35 after market. They had closed at $48.23 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.