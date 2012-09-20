New Issue - Aflac sells $450 mln in notes

Sept 20 Aflac Inc on Wednesday sold $450 million of subordinated debentures, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $250 million. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AFLAC AMT $450 MLN COUPON 5.5 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2052 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 5.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/26/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A