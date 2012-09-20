版本:
New Issue - Aflac sells $450 mln in notes

Sept 20 Aflac Inc on Wednesday sold $450
million of subordinated  debentures, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $250 million. 
    Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: AFLAC

AMT $450 MLN    COUPON 5.5 PCT     MATURITY    09/15/2052   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   12/15/2012 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 5.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  09/26/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

