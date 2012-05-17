UPDATE 1-RBC cuts Aflac to sector perform

* Sees possible writedowns from co's investment portfolio

May 17 Disability insurer Aflac Inc, which has a significant exposure to European long-term debt, faces more possible writedowns from its investments that could dent profit margins, RBC Capital Markets said, cutting its rating on Aflac stock to "sector perform" from "outperform."

While Aflac's investment portfolio has improved as it reduces its holdings in European financial institutions and debt-ridden European countries like Portugal and Greece, its bond portfolio is still at risk for "major additional write-offs," the brokerage said.

Aflac, which ranks as Japan's No. 1 foreign insurer, might also take a hit from the low interest rate environment in Japan.

RBC said the wide bandwidth of its 2013 share repurchase guidance, from $300 to $900 million, underscores the uncertainties the company faces, like the size of its future investment losses and its capital position.

Shares of Aflac closed at $41.61 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.