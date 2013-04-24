Life insurer Aflac's net profit rises 13 pct

BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
April 24 Life insurer Aflac Inc reported a 13 percent rise in net profit, helped by strong revenue growth in its Japanese unit.
Net profit rose to $892 million, or $1.90 per share, for the first-quarter ended March 31, from $785 million, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.
* Continues to evaluate properties for acquisition in greater harmattan area
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value